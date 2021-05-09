Russell Westbrook Seals Game With Block, Records Historic Triple Double

Russell Westbrook has been nothing short of unbelievable in recent weeks. Tonight, he etched his name into the history book, and sealed a win for his Washington Wizards.

After a disastrous start to the season, the Wizards have clawed their way back into playoff contention. Led by Westbrook and Bradley Beal, they occupy the No. 9 spot of the Eastern Conference at 32-36, jumping the Indiana Pacers with a head to head win.

They needed heroic performances from their two stars to do it. Beal, one of the NBA’s most naturally gifted scorers, dropped 50 on just 31 shots. Westbrook chipped in yet another triple double, and one that really jumps off the page: 33 points, 19 rebounds, and 15 assists.

It was his second of two blocks that saved the game for the Wizards, though. In the final moments of overtime, Westbrook knocked down a pair of free throws to put the team up one point, and swatted away a 29-footer by Caris LeVert, sealing a 133-132 win.

Russell Westbrook sinks the go-ahead free throws and comes up with the CLUTCH game-sealing block in OT! 👏 pic.twitter.com/BrD3KKNlXk — NBA (@NBA) May 9, 2021

That moment comes at the end of a historic night for Westbrook and the NBA. With his triple-double, he ties the legendary Oscar Robertson by accomplishing that feat for the 181st time in his career.

At 32 years old, The Brodie is set to obliterate this record, as he has so many others where the triple-double is concerned.

181 career triple-doubles ‼️ Russell Westbrook has tied Oscar Robertson's triple-double NBA record pic.twitter.com/6vnGr96vmR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 9, 2021

Not bad for a night’s work.

Russell Westbrook has already locked in averaging a triple-double for the full season, the fourth time he’s accomplished that feat. On Monday night, he’ll have a chance to notch triple-double No. 182 for his career, and take sole possession of the all-time lead.

The Wizards are at the playoff hopeful Atlanta Hawks. Tip-off for Monday’s game is 7:30 p.m. ET.

