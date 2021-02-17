Look: Russell Westbrook’s Pregame Outfit Going Viral Tonight

Besides his aggressiveness, Russell Westbrook has become well-known for his unique style. The star point guard can often be seen wearing some the flamboyant pre-game outfits before he takes the court

On Wednesday, Westbrook decided to bust out his newest look before the Washington Wizards played at home against the Denver Nuggets.

The team’s official Twitter account shared a video of the starting point guard strolling into the lock room, donning a yellow overcoat. Westbrook and his newest ensemble quickly caught the attention of NBA fans, as they often do.

Take a look:

Needless to say, the coat got plenty of reactions from around the NBA. Some even hypothesized that Westbrook must be feeling like his old self if he decided to break out another one of his trademark outfits.

Here’s what fans and media members said after seeing the Wizards point guard on Wednesday:

You know Russ is starting to feel like himself again based on the ridiculousness of his outfits. Based on this Jodeci meets Dick Tracy look, I'd say he's got his swagger back pic.twitter.com/asV4hO7c8y — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) February 17, 2021

I love Russ — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 17, 2021

The Wizards will be happy to let Westbrook wear whatever he wants if he continues to play like he did in the team’s last two games. The nine-time All-NBA point guard finally looked like his past self in his first back-to-back of the season. Despite average shooting performances, Westbrook tallied 29 points, 26 assists and 22 rebounds combined on Saturday and Sunday. The Wizards went on to win both games, improving to a measly 8-17 on the year.

It’s been a tough few weeks for Westbrook, as he and and the Wizards have faced immense adversity to start the 2020-21 campaign. The 32-year-old is averaging 19.3 points, 9.4 assists and 9.2 rebounds, but is having one of the most inefficient and turnover-ridden seasons of his career.

Maybe the coat can help turn things around heading into the All-Star break.

Washington will look to extend its winning streak to three on Wednesday night. Westbrook and the Wizards will welcome the Denver Nuggets into Capital One Arena at 8 p.m. ET.