Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks is tired of fans acting out of line during games. He experienced it firsthand during Monday night’s Wizards-Sixers playoff game.

A fan ran onto the court during last night’s game, pausing play temporarily. A security guard tackled the fan with ease, he was arrested and then taken off the court.

It was yet another incident in which fans interfered with play or players. It’s the second time it’s happened in this series alone. A fan dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook early on in the series.

Brooks has seen enough. The Wizards coach sent a stern message to misbehaving fans on Tuesday.

“We don’t need you,” Brooks said, via Scott Allen of the Washington Post. “We don’t need your dollars. Just stay home. Get away from us.”

It’s gotten to the point where players are in danger because of how some fans have behaved during games, especially during this postseason.

The NBA may have to implement new seating guidelines. Right now, basketball’s the only sport which allows fans direct access to the field of play. It allows fans the up-close experience other sports fans can only dream of. Those benefits could be taken away if fans continue to act out of line.

Fan passion is the heart of basketball, but things have gone too far this postseason – and it’s only the first round. Fans have to tone it back moving forward, unless they hope to have freedoms taken away by the NBA.