Scott Brooks Shares Latest On Bradley Beal’s Status

The Washington Wizards came up short on Tuesday night against the Boston Celtics, as All-Star guard Bradley Beal looked pretty uncomfortable due to a recent hamstring strain.

Following the blowout loss, Beal discussed his health and mindset moving forward. Despite his rough performance, he refused to make excuses during his postgame press conference.

“For me, it’s just going out and showing my team that I’m out here with them,” Beal said, via NBC Sports. “I’m gonna try and be as impactful as I can. I think I honestly had like four compression sleeves on, but it’s just a matter of doing whatever it takes to be out there.”

Beal doesn’t have much time to heal since the Wizards are facing a win-or-go-home situation on Thursday night. They’ll need to beat the Indiana Pacers if they want to clinch the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Even though Beal isn’t at 100 percent, Washington head coach Scott Brooks said that his star guard didn’t suffer a setback during last night’s game.

The belief around the NBA right now is that Beal will suit up for Thursday’s game.

Scott Brooks says no setbacks for Bradley Beal or Raul Neto with their hamstring issues last night. They came out okay and should continue to make progress for tomorrow's game. — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) May 19, 2021

When he’s at full strength, Beal is truly one of the best scorers in the league. He averaged a whopping 31.3 points per game during the 2020-21 regular season.

On Tuesday night, Beal had 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists. That’s not a bad stat line, but he was only 1-of-6 from the three-point line.

Beal and the Wizards are in desperate need of a bounce-back performance tomorrow night.