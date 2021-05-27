Watch: Sixers Fan Throws Popcorn At Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards had a frustrating evening on Wednesday night in Philadelphia. As the 76ers dominated in all aspects of Game 2 of the first round series, the team’s starting point guard appeared to sprain his ankle on an unfortunate play at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

But as he made his way to the locker room, Westbrook was given a reason to be even more incensed.

As the Wizards point guard hobbled into the visiting tunnel, a 76ers fan appeared to dump popcorn on him from the crowd. Westbrook turned around, understandably furious, and appeared to try and find his way into the stands.

A group of Wizards staff members and arena security held back the 32-year-old point guard, as he exchanged words with the fans sitting in the section. Eventually, Westbrook was guided into the tunnel.

The fan was reportedly ejected from the game.

Take a look at the despicable incident, via NBC Sports Philadelphia:

fan pours popcorn on Westbrook as he’s being assisted off floor with an injury pic.twitter.com/tGcn4kqRqq — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 27, 2021

Needless to say, this kind of action from a fan is unacceptable. Hopefully the 76ers are able to find the person responsible and take disciplinary action to prevent them from coming to future games.

Unfortunately, Westbrook has been the target of fan harassment in the past. The former NBA MVP is known for his fiery play on the court and the passion way he plays the game, but there’s simply no excuse for someone in the crowd to act this way.

At this point, it’s unclear what Westbrook’s injury diagnosis will be. Without him on the floor, the Wizards will have little chance to come back from a 2-0 deficit in the series against the top-seeded Sixers.

Even if Westbrook comes back, Washington will have an uphill battle to climb.