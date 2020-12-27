Watch: Wizards Center Thomas Bryant Dunked On The Wrong Basket During Game

Even the worst NBA player is a mind-blowing athlete capable of doing things on the court that 99.9-percent of the population could never do. Thomas Bryant certainly did that on a notable play at the start of the third quarter of tonight’s Orlando Magic-Washington Wizards game. Unfortunately, it was worth two points for his opponent.

With the Magic leading 68-64 a few minutes into the start of the second half, former No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz attempted a baseline 17-foot jumper. It hit rim, and it looked like guard Evan Fournier might have a shot at a putback, until Bryant came flying in.

Rather than crash the glass and initiate the offense going the other way, Bryant rose up and slammed it right into the basket he was supposed to be defending. He knew what he had done immediately, based on his reaction.What an embarrassing moment for him.

The former Indiana star is still a young player, but he is in his fourth NBA season, and third with the Wizards. You don’t usually see a player with that many games under his belt make a mistake like that.

Thomas Bryant really dunked on the wrong basket 😅 pic.twitter.com/b5AojbpZjZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 27, 2020

NBA.com’s play-by-play gave Fournier credit with the tip-in, but he never came close to being a factor on the play. It was all Thomas Bryant.

He had a decent game otherwise, scoring 19 on 8-of-11 shooting, and hitting 3-of-5 from three-point range. He also grabbed five rebounds. Unfortunately for the Washington Wizards, those two points helped contribute to a 130-120 Magic win.

Bryant is a solid young player for Washington, coming off of a season in which he put up career highs with 13.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. He also shot better than 40-percent from three, making him a very valuable piece at center. Still, he’s going to have a hard time seeing that embarrassing lowlight all over social media for the next few days.