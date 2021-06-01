Update Issued On Fan Who Ran Onto Court During 76ers-Wizards Game

A fan was tackled to the ground after making his way onto the court at Capital One Arena on Monday night during Game 4 between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Washington Wizards. Already, the team and the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department have taken decisive action against the individual responsible.

According to a statement from Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the fan who stormed the court will be banned from Capital One Arena. The DC MPD will also reportedly pursue charges related to the spectator’s actions.

“Monumental Sports & Entertainment has a zero tolerance policy when fans violate our code of conduct at Capital One Arena,” MSE wrote in a statement on Twitter.

“During this evening’s game, a fan was apprehended by Capital One Arena Special Police after attempting to breach the court. He will be banned from the arena and charges are being pursued with DC MPD.”

At this point, it’s unclear how long the fan will be banned or exactly what the charges will be. However, given the recent incidents involving spectators at NBA games, the punishment probably won’t be light.

Thankfully, a security guard was able to apprehend the loose fan before he came into contact with the players on the court in Wizards-76ers. The individual appeared to try to dunk before he was bought to the ground and wrangled away from the court.

Monday’s incident becomes the fifth known instance of recent unacceptable fan behavior, which began on Wednesday in Philadelphia, when a 76ers fans dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook. Since then, someone spit at Hawks guard Trae Young, racist and sexist comments were made to the families of Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks, and a fan threw a bottle at Kyrie Irving.

During their time away from stadiums and arenas in the midst of the pandemic, some spectators appear to have forgotten how to act. Hopefully the crowd present at Game 5 between the Wizards and the 76ers will show some class across the board.