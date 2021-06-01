Video: Fan Tries To Run On The Court During Wizards-Sixers Game

Another night of the NBA playoffs, another incident involving an idiot fan. It is sadly becoming a league-wide epidemic.

Last week, it was a fan pouring popcorn on Russell Westbrook and another spectator spitting on Trae Young. Last night, it was a Celtics supporter throwing a water bottle at Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving.

Tonight, a fan attempted to run onto the court during Game 4 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards.

Late in the third quarter, with the Wizards holding a slim lead over the Sixers, Washington forward Rui Hachimura grabbed a rebound on the defensive end. As the two teams began changing ends of the court, a fan tried to get in on the action, only to be tackled by security near the baseline.

You can see the video below:

Not one whole room full of people in this country that knows how to act pic.twitter.com/tq4jUiJ3SU — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) June 1, 2021

Another angle, taken by someone sitting in the upper deck, appears to show the fan actually running across the court from the sideline and attempting to dunk before getting leveled.

Thanks to Sixers beat writer Keith Pompey, we also have footage of the fan being escorted off the floor and handcuffed.

🤡boy who ran on the court! pic.twitter.com/oWFEoajyBz — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) June 1, 2021

Listen, as things begin transitioning back to normal after being shut down due to COVID-19, it is great that we have fans back in the building for sporting events, especially playoff games.

It is decidedly not good that we are getting a new example of fans acting like fools on almost a nightly basis. The NBA needs to figure something out, and more importantly, these fans need to begin acting like human beings.