Warriors Guard Kent Bazemore Takes A Shot At Bradley Beal

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal caught a subliminal jab from his Golden State Warriors counterpart Kent Bazemore on Monday.

Beal, who is battling Warriors superstar Stephen Curry for the league scoring title, tweaked his hamstring in Saturday night’s win over the Indiana Pacers. As a result, he’s set to miss at least the next two games.

While Beal was dropping 50 points despite getting injured, Curry was scoring 49 points in 29 minutes in a blowout win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Currently, he’s slightly ahead in the scoring race, and with Beal missing time, it looks likely that Steph will add his second scoring title to his resume.

This afternoon, Bazemore, in supporting his teammate, took a shot at Beal by saying that players are “hurting their hamstrings” trying to keep pace with Curry’s torrid scoring.

Kent Bazemore, marveling at teammate Stephen Curry: “49 points in 29 minutes, that’s unreal. We got guys hurting hamstrings to keep up.” Curry leads NBA in scoring, at 31.9 ppg

Bradley Beal is second, at 31.4, but will miss at least 2 games with, yes, a strained hammy. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) May 10, 2021

This is kind of a low blow from Bazemore, even if he was probably just trying to get some laughs. It’s not fair to Beal, who has been heroic this season in keeping the Wizards in the playoff race.

At the same time, we won’t want to minimize what Steph has done this year. The guy has proven why he’s the best shooter of all-time and one of the best players in the world.