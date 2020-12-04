Wizards Announce Russell Westbrook’s New Jersey Number

Russell Westbrook is going back to his high school roots with his jersey number choice for the Washington Wizards.

Westbrook has worn No. 0 throughout his NBA career and even going back to his days at UCLA. However, he’s switching it up after being traded to the Wizards Wednesday night in exchange for John Wall and a protected 2023 first-round pick.

The Wizards announced Thursday evening that Westbrook will don No. 4 this upcoming season. It’s not a foreign number to the nine-time All-Star.

Westbrook wore No. 4 during his days at Leuzinger High School in California.

Russell Westbrook will wear4️⃣! pic.twitter.com/KVGbSfiOg6 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 4, 2020

Westbrook will arrive in D.C. after spending the 2019-20 season with the Houston Rockets. Houston acquired him via offseason trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“I want to thank the fans and the city of Houston for embracing me and my family,” Westbrook wrote on social media. “I wanted to thank everyone at the Rockets organization for believing in my ability to make an impact and making my time in Houston a great experience. I’m looking forward to be next chapter with the Washington Wizards next season and getting back on the court.”

Westbrook averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebound and 7.0 assists in 57 regular season games with the Rockets.