Washington Wizards Franchise Legend Has Passed Away

The Washington Wizards are in mourning today following the passing one of the greatest executives in team history, Bob Ferry. He was 84 years old.

As a player, Ferry joined the Baltimore Bullets in 1964 and played the final four years of his NBA career with them. He later joined the coaching staff and served as the team’s general manager.

Ferry was a part of Washington’s 1978 NBA championship team. He would win NBA Executive of the Year honors twice in his 17 years as the team’s general manager.

“Our thoughts are with the family of franchise legend Bob Ferry following his passing,” the team said in a statement. “Ferry played five seasons with the organization and spent 17 years as its general manager, winning NBA Executive of the Year twice and a championship in 1978.”

Bob Ferry played center at Saint Louis University and joined the St. Louis Hawks in the 1959 NBA Draft. After one season in St. Louis, he joined the Detroit Pistons, where he played four seasons before joining the Bullets.

Ferry finished his playing career with 5,780 points and 3,343 rebounds. He would then spend the next four years as an assistant coach before being hired as general manager in 1973.

In those 17 years, Washington enjoyed one of the longest periods of sustained success in franchise history. They made the NBA playoffs 13 times, reaching the NBA Finals three times.

Our hearts go out to Bob Ferry’s family and loved ones.