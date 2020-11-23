Washington Wizards star point guard John Wall has been the subject of various trade rumors over the last week or so.

Wall missed all of last season with a torn Achilles and is still owed more than $130 million over the next three years. Recently, there were rumors of a Wall for Russell Westbrook swap, and The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Wall “made it clear” he wants out of Washington.

However, Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard made it clear this afternoon that the franchise has no intentions of trading its floor general.

Sheppard also told reporters that he spent time with Wall this morning while the five-time All-Star worked out.

Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard: "There's no plans to trade John. Obviously, it's unfortunate at this time of year… I was with John this morning. I watched him work out." — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) November 23, 2020

Wall has spent his entire career in D.C., averaging 19.0 points and 9.2 assists per game over nine seasons. The former Kentucky star turned 30 in September.

Even more so than Wall, Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal has been mentioned in trade rumors repeatedly over the last two seasons. Washington also maintains it intends on holding on to Beal as well.