Wizards Reportedly Finalizing Deal With New Head Coach

The final coaching vacancy in the NBA is about to be filled. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Washington Wizards are finalizing a deal with Denver Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr. to become the next head coach.

Wojnarowski is reporting that contract talks between Unseld and the Wizards are underway. It’s worth noting that Unseld’s father was a coach and player for the Washington Bullets a few decades ago.

“A deal will tie together a remarkable homecoming: Unseld’s late father, Wes Unseld, is the most important figure in franchise history — a Hall of Fame player, coach and executive with Washington,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

Unseld was considered the frontrunner for this job earlier this week, so it really shouldn’t surprise Wizards fans that he’s about to be the franchise’s new head coach.

The Washington Wizards made the playoffs this past season under Scott Brooks, but his overall tenure with the team was somewhat disappointing.

Unseld will face a decent amount of pressure the moment he steps on the sidelines for Washington.

Even though Washington isn’t considered a championship contender, the roster has two of the best guards in the game in Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook. It’s imperative that Unseld turns things around for the Wizards if they want to avoid another rebuilding process.

An official statement from the Wizards on this hire should come out in the near future.

