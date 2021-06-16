Washington Wizards Reportedly Make Decision On Scott Brooks

The 2020-21 season saw the Washington Wizards reach the playoffs for the first time in three years, only to lose in five games to the Philadelphia 76ers. So does head coach Scott Brooks have a future in Washington?

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Brooks will soon be out as head coach of the Wizards. Per the report, Brooks and the team couldn’t come to terms on a new deal and his contract will be allowed to expire after the playoffs.

Brooks’ five-year tenure in Washington will end with a 183-207 overall record and a 10-14 postseason record. He had two winning seasons and three playoff appearances during his time with the team.

His first season in Washington was his best as the Wizards went 49-33 and reached the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Wizards beat the Atlanta Hawks in the first round, only to lose to the Boston Celtics in Game 7.

Brooks’ team would not get farther than the first round again afterwards.

Washington and coach Scott Brooks couldn't come to an agreement on a new deal and are agreeing to part ways, sources tell ESPN. Brooks' deal expired after the playoffs. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 16, 2021

Scott Brooks got his first head coaching job with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2008 as the interim coach after PJ Carlesimo was fired. He was soon named the full head coach and then led the Kevin Durant-led Thunder to five-straight playoff appearances.

The Thunder would make the Western Conference Finals three times and the NBA Finals in 2012. But he was fired in 2015 after missing the playoffs.

Brooks spent the 2015-16 season out of basketball before getting the Wizards job in 2016.