Wizards Announce Latest Update On Bradley Beal

The Washington Wizards have lost two games in a row as All-Star guard Bradley Beal nurses a hamstring strain. Ahead of their push for the play-in round, the team has announced an update on Beal.

Washington has ruled out Beal for Friday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. That will leave Sunday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets as the last possible opportunity for Beal to return before the postseason.

Beal is averaging 31.4 points per game – second only to Steph Curry in the NBA this season. He also has 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game over 59 games.

Washington are 32-38 but only need one win or one Chicago Bulls loss to secure a spot in the play-in round. The Wizards have missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

The Wizards say Bradley Beal (left hamstring strain) remains out for Friday's game against Cleveland. They are trying to nail down a spot in the playoff play-in round without him. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 13, 2021

In Bradley Beal’s absence, Russell Westbrook has been filling the void with some incredible performances. During Monday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, he recorded a 34-point, 13-rebound, 21-assist triple double.

Westbrook followed that up with another 34 points and 15 assists against the Hawks two days later. Both times though, the defense couldn’t hold and the Hawks won both games by a combined five points.

Getting into the playoffs will be hard enough without Beal in the fold. Advancing past the play-in around against either the Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets or Indiana Pacers may be near impossible without him.

Can the Washington Wizards win tomorrow’s game against the Cavaliers without Bradley Beal?