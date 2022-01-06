Wizards Announcer Apologizes For His Kevin Porter Jr. Remark

On Wednesday night, NBA broadcaster Glenn Consor made a controversial remark while calling the Rockets-Wizards game.

After Kevin Porter Jr. hit a crucial shot for the Rockets late in the game, Consor made a comment about the guard’s father.

“You’ve got to give credit,” Consor said on the broadcast. “Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time.”

Porter Jr.’s father, Bryan Kevin Porter Sr., pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in a shooting of a 14-year-old girl in 1993. The fact that Consor said “pulled the trigger” on the broadcast didn’t sit right with just about every fan who watched last night’s game, and rightfully so.

On Thursday morning, Consor opened up about this situation. He apologized to Porter Jr., saying he thought he was the son of former Washington player Kevin Porter.

“Please allow me to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize to Kevin Porter Jr., his family and the Rockets organization for the comments I made during last night’s game,” Consor said. “I mistakenly thought that Kevin was the son of former Washington player Kevin Porter and was unaware that the words I choose to describe his game-winning shot would be in any way hurtful or insensitive. I have reached out to Kevin to personally apologize and hope to be able to talk with him soon.”

I want to sincerely apologize to Kevin Porter Jr and clarify last night’s call. pic.twitter.com/UweFhFnkbt — Glenn Consor (@glennconsor) January 6, 2022

Consor has received a lot of criticism over the past 12 hours. LeBron James called out Consor on Twitter, saying there’s no place in the NBA for him.

Porter Jr. has not yet commented on this unfortunate situation.