Wizards Coach Has Hilarious Reaction To Facing The Philadelphia 76ers

With their win over the Indiana Pacers last night, the Washington Wizards punched their ticket to the playoffs – their first playoff appearance since 2018. Their reward is a first round matchup with the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers.

Ahead of that big matchup though, Wizards coach Scott Brooks was in the mood for jokes. Speaking to the media, he tried to say that the Wizards and 76ers aren’t so different… by comparing how the two teams put their socks on.

“They put their socks on one sock at a time, just like us — unless they’re doing something tricky, putting two socks on, ” Brooks said. “But I don’t think so.”

Needless to say, the jokes have been pouring in. Some jokingly wondered if perhaps the 76ers ARE actually putting their socks on in a unique way.

Scott Brooks on the 76ers: "They put their socks on one sock at a time, just like us — unless they’re doing something tricky, putting two socks on, but I don’t think so." — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) May 21, 2021

“What if they put their sock and shoe on one after the other on one side, then do the same on the other side?” one Twitter user replied.

“Philadelphia invented the dual sock put-on, you didn’t know?” a 76ers fan wrote.

“Maybe they do that thing Archie Bunker’s son in law did: put on one sock, then the shoe, then the other sock, and then the other shoe,” another wrote, referencing an episode of the TV series All in the Family.

However the 76ers and Wizards put their socks on, they’ll need to come correct against one another in the playoffs.