Wizards Have Reportedly Narrowed Their Coaching Search

A general view of the Washington Wizards arena.WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 28: A general view between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Washington Wizards during the first half at Verizon Center on December 28, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Washington Wizards are one of the NBA teams still looking to fill their head coaching vacancy after parting ways with Scott Brooks.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Wizards seem to be narrowing their focus to a few different candidates. All four are assistant coaches in the league.

The reported candidates are Dallas’ Jamahl Mosley, Milwaukee’s Darvin Ham and Charles Lee and Denver’s Wes Unseld Jr. All four have been linked to other head coaching jobs around the NBA at different points in time.

Mosley was reportedly a strong possibility for the Mavericks’ head coaching position, which ultimately went to Jason Kidd. Ham and Lee are currently balancing pursuing head jobs with helping the Bucks try to win their first NBA title in five decades.

Meanwhile, in addition to his own qualifications, Unseld Jr. would be the perfect sentimental choice, as he is the son of Washington franchise legend Wes Unseld.

The Wizards returned to the playoffs this season under Brooks after a two-year hiatus.

Washington earned the No. 8 seed in the play-in round before losing to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.


