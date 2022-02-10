NBA Coach Suspended For 2 Games For Fan Incident

On Monday night, Washington Wizards assistant coach Mike Batiste attempted to confront a fan toward the closing seconds of the game. A few days later, the NBA announced that Batiste has been suspended two games without pay for this incident.

“Washington Wizards assistant coach Mike Batiste has been suspended two games without pay for entering the spectator stands in an attempt to confront a fan, it was announced by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations,” the NBA announced on Thursday afternoon.

Multiple players on the Wizards had to hold Batiste back on the sidelines. Thankfully, no physical contact occurred.

In his postgame press conference, Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. shared his thoughts on this incident

“Obviously, we have to take the high road and just can’t indulge in that,” Unseld Jr. said. “But, I think it was a situation where something was said that was a bit over the line and I think it got the best of one of our coaches. But, either way, you have to take the high road.”

Batiste will miss the Wizards’ upcoming games against the Nets and Kings.

The Wizards will have Batiste back for Monday’s game against the Pistons.