Wizards Confirm Russell Westbrook’s Game 5 Status

The Philadelphia 76ers will likely be without MVP candidate Joel Embiid for Game 5 on Wednesday, opening the door for the Washington Wizards to narrow their current 3-1 deficit in the Eastern Conference first round series. While the Sixers got a piece of bad news on Tuesday, the Wizards got confirmation of the opposite.

According to an official team release, starting point guard Russell Westbrook will be available for Game 5 on Wednesday. The 32-year-old has been nursing an ankle sprain since last week but has still been able to play in every game in the series.

Westbrook proved to be the spark plug for the Wizards during the second half of the regular season on his way to becoming the league’s all-time leader in triple-doubles. However, he’s been volatile so far in the playoffs.

In Washington’s Game 4 win, Westbrook posted one of the most unique stat lines ever seen in the NBA. He racked up a gaudy triple-double of 19 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists but went an abysmal 3-for-19 from the floor, while making 13 of his 16 free-throws. He tacked on four turnovers, making for the full Russell Westbrook experience.

Although Monday night’s performance was a mixed bag, the Wizards will need their star point guard to show out in Game 5 if they hope to keep their season alive.

Injury report for Game 5 of #WizSixers: Davis Bertans (right calf strain) is out. Russell Westbrook is AVAILABLE. — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) June 1, 2021

Unfortunately for the Wizards, sharpshooter Davis Bertans will be out for the remainder of the series with a right calf strain. The “Latvian Laser” proved to be a major part of Washington’s Game 4 win on Wednesday, scoring 15 points in the first half. Without Bertans on the court, the Wizards lack reliable three-point shooting, so Scott Brooks will need to mix up his rotations to try and limit the damage.

Game 5 between the 76ers and the Wizards will tip-off at 7 p.m. ET in the first of four NBA playoff games on Wednesday evening. The game will air on NBATV.