Wizards GM Was Asked About Scott Brooks’ Future

The Washington Wizards season came to an end on Wednesday night with a 129-112 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference first round series. The playoff exit finished a rocky year in the nation’s capital and will leave the organization with a host of decisions to make this summer.

Chiefly among the conundrums facing Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard this offseason is what to do about head coach Scott Brooks. The 55-year-old has served at the helm in Washington for the last five years but has failed to elevate the organization to heights that the fanbase thought he could.

Now that the season is over, Brooks contract with the Wizards is up, giving the organization an out, should they want one. However, Sheppard neglected to give an answer on the head coach’s future with the team in an exit interview on Thursday morning. Instead, he chose to compliment Brooks on holding the Wizards together during a difficult season.

“We’re not doing anything about that today…I will say this: Scottie did a hell of a job keeping this team together,” Sheppard said, per Fred Katz of The Athletic.

Numerous factors will come into play when the time comes to decide Brooks’ future. The head coach has largely not met expectations since arriving in Washington, despite reaching the conference semifinals in his first year at the helm. Since then, the Wizards haven’t advanced out of the first round and have gone under .500 in three consecutive regular seasons.

However, Brooks’ relationship with star point guard Russell Westbrook will likely complicate things. The NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles, who’s played for Brooks with both the Wizards and the Oklahoma City Thunder, defended his head coach last night in a postgame interview.

“As far as management, as far as ownership, that’s not my decision,” Westbrook said after the Game 5 loss, per Katz. “Me personally, I don’t see why Scottie should go anywhere.”

Time will tell what Washington’s front office decides to do with Brooks. Regardless of the decision, the Wizards will need to address lineup holes on the wing this offseason if they hope to take a step forward in the Eastern Conference next year.