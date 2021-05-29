Wizards Making Starting Lineup Change For Game 3

The Washington Wizards are in desperate need of a spark this evening when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 3. They’re hoping Davis Bertans can provide such a lift.

Scott Brooks is inserting Bertans into the starting lineup this evening. He’ll replace Raul Neto.

Bertans had an abysmal performance in Game 2. He played 26 minutes, yet didn’t score, grab a rebound or dish out an assist. Believe it or not, he even fouled out of the game.

It was an unusual performance from the 6-foot-10 forward, who’s typically much more reliable (especially from beyond the perimeter). Brooks still has faith in the Wizards’ big man, though. He’ll get a shot in the starting lineup this evening.

Davis Bertans will start in place of Raul Neto. My bold prediction tonight is Bertans takes at least 10 threes. Make the Sixers guard from distance. — Chris Miller 🎥🎙🏀 (@cmillsnbcs) May 29, 2021

The Wizards need Davis Bertans to stretch the Sixers’ defense this evening. Doing so should allow Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook more room to get to the rim.

The Sixers have suffocated the Wizards’ potentially high-powered offense so far this series. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have been excellent. But the real story of the series so far has been Westbrook’s abysmal showing.

The explosive guard poured in just 10 points in Game 2 following a 16-point showing in Game 1. Beal, meanwhile, has back-to-back 33-point performances.

If the Wizards are going to have any chance of clawing their way back into the series, Westbrook needs to show up and dominate. That may prove difficult for him. The veteran guard is dealing with an ankle sprain, and may not be 100 percent this evening.

The Wizards take on the Sixers in Game 3 this evening at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.