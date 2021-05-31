Wizards Update Russell Westbrook’s Status Before Game 4

The Washington Wizards will have Russell Westbrook available tonight as they try to stave off elimination against the No. 1 seed Philadelphia 76ers.

Westbrook has been battling a sprained ankle and was originally listed as questionable for this evening’s game. The Wizards announced moments ago that the 32-year-old guard will play.

Westbrook injured his ankle in Washington’s Game 2 loss last week. He was able to play in Game 3 on Saturday and actually produced a triple-double, tallying 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

Russell Westbrook WILL PLAY tonight, the Wizards say. Wesbrook read a Westbrook was a game time decision with an ankle sprain. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) May 31, 2021

In three games against the 76ers this postseason, Westbrook is averaging 17.3 points, 11.7 assists and 7.7 rebounds per appearance.

The Wizards will look to win Game 4 and prevent a sweep at the hands of the 76ers later tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

TNT will air the game.