Wizards Update Russell Westbrook’s Status Before Game 4

Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 23: Russell Westbrook #4 of the Washington Wizards looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on December 23, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Washington Wizards will have Russell Westbrook available tonight as they try to stave off elimination against the No. 1 seed Philadelphia 76ers.

Westbrook has been battling a sprained ankle and was originally listed as questionable for this evening’s game. The Wizards announced moments ago that the 32-year-old guard will play.

Westbrook injured his ankle in Washington’s Game 2 loss last week. He was able to play in Game 3 on Saturday and actually produced a triple-double, tallying 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

In three games against the 76ers this postseason, Westbrook is averaging 17.3 points, 11.7 assists and 7.7 rebounds per appearance.

The Wizards will look to win Game 4 and prevent a sweep at the hands of the 76ers later tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

TNT will air the game.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.