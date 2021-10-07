Look: NBA Releases Awesome 75th Anniversary Commercial

The NBA will celebrate its 75th annual season this upcoming year and is pulling out all the stops to honor the league’s storied past. On Thursday, the NBA released an official video to celebrate just some of that history and the remarkable community of players that’s formed over the years.

The league released the video on Twitter that began with a perfect shot of a cloud in the shape of the NBA’s Jerry West logo. From there, actor Michael B. Jordan led a group of young basketball players in a school bus down “NBA Lane” to learn about some of the league’s greatest and most important figures.

Dozen of current and former players made cameos in the nearly three-minute commercial, directed by Rick Famuyiwa. LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard joined the likes of Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Bill Russell to make for both an entertaining and heart-warming video.

Here’s a look at the NBA’s latest masterpiece:

Some of the highlights of the NBA video included Gary “The Glove” Payton” bringing the school bus to a complete stop, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar teaching Dirk Nowitzki how to shoot a sky hook and Zion Williamson breaking a rim clean off of a backboard. The most heartfelt moment of the commercial came when Devin Booker gave a salute to a mural of the late, great Kobe Bryant.

Overall, fans around the country and the world loved what the NBA did to honor the history of basketball. Many can’t wait to see what the league has planned for the rest of the upcoming season.

The DBook to Kobe moment made my eyes water https://t.co/jQTbro1QSU — KENNY BEECHAM (@KOT4Q) October 7, 2021

Oh this is FANtastic. https://t.co/yOBtM8hmgk — Andrew Hammond (@ahammFreePress) October 7, 2021

Not exaggerating when I say this is the greatest commercial I’ve ever seen https://t.co/44W7nPiQx8 — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) October 7, 2021

A fun watch for NBA fans. https://t.co/Tb10mfWkd5 — Brian Mahoney (@briancmahoney) October 7, 2021

One of the ways in which the NBA will honor its history this year will be to have media members name the 75 best players to ever come through the league. The lists will surely be accompanied by a fair bit of controversy, but will also be a strong acknowledgement of some of the most important figures that have played the game of basketball.

The NBA’s 75th anniversary season tips off on Oct. 19.