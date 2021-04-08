Watch: Shaq’s Reaction To Paul Pierce News Is Going Viral

After this past week, anyone hearing Paul Pierce’s name mentioned will likely immediately think of his social media mishap, which cost Pierce his job at ESPN.

It is clear that Shaquille O’Neal definitely associates Pierce with the video he shared last Friday, depicting himself drinking and smoking with his friends while hanging out with exotic dancers.

Just check out this video of Shaq on TNT this week. He’s discussing Pierce and his former Boston Celtics teammates and can’t even provide any basketball analysis without busting out laughing thinking about Pierce’s latest headlines.

The 10-time All-Star was fired by the Worldwide Leader on Monday.

SHAQ brings up Paul Pierce. 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/ZDDWRyhhEB — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 6, 2021

Ouch. Well, Paul Pierce had better get used to reactions like that, because they aren’t going away any time soon.

We still expect Pierce to land on his feet career-wise somewhere, and in the worst-case scenario, he could always take adult entertainment site CamSoda up on its job offer.