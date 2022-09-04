What Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Has Said About Her Situation
The sports world continues to hope for Brittney Griner's safe return to the United States.
Griner, one of the top players in the WNBA, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison after getting arrested for drug smuggling at the airport.
The legendary women's basketball star was taken into custody after allegedly having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack at the airport.
Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, is understandably heartbroken by the situation.
Cherelle is Brittney's second wife.
The legendary WNBA star was previously married to fellow women's basketball player Glory Johnson.
Johnson, who got divorced from Griner after a brief marriage, has made it clear that she's hoping for her ex-wife's safe return, too.
“I’ve really struggled … trying to find the words to express how I feel about all this coming out without breaking emotionally or overstepping ... But honestly, I don’t want to keep answering calls and texts about another individual’s situation, so I’ll say this," Glory told her followers.
“Over the past several years, we still call each other to share our feelings, secrets, & even Life goals.”
That is good to hear.
Hopefully Brittney will be reunited with her loved ones soon enough.