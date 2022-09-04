What Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Has Said About Her Situation

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 13: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury celebrates with fans following Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 91-86 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The sports world continues to hope for Brittney Griner's safe return to the United States.

Griner, one of the top players in the WNBA, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison after getting arrested for drug smuggling at the airport.

The legendary women's basketball star was taken into custody after allegedly having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack at the airport.

Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, is understandably heartbroken by the situation.

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury walks hand and hand with wife Cherelle Watson after defeating the Dallas Wings at Feld Entertainment Center on August 10, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Cherelle is Brittney's second wife.

The legendary WNBA star was previously married to fellow women's basketball player Glory Johnson.

Johnson, who got divorced from Griner after a brief marriage, has made it clear that she's hoping for her ex-wife's safe return, too.

“I’ve really struggled … trying to find the words to express how I feel about all this coming out without breaking emotionally or overstepping ... But honestly, I don’t want to keep answering calls and texts about another individual’s situation, so I’ll say this," Glory told her followers.

“Over the past several years, we still call each other to share our feelings, secrets, & even Life goals.”

That is good to hear.

Hopefully Brittney will be reunited with her loved ones soon enough.