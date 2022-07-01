What The Nets Reportedly Want In Kevin Durant Trade

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the first quarter of Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

If the Nets actually follow through on trading Kevin Durant as he reportedly requested, the Eastern Conference franchise is going to want an unprecedented return.

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski joined Scott Van Pelt on the late edition of SportsCenter on Thursday night.

During his appearance, he detailed what the Nets are looking for in a return in a Durant trade. Let's just say it's a lot.

The Nets are reportedly seeking a bigger return than what the Lakers had to give up for Anthony Davis and what the Clippers had to give up for Paul George. Understandably so.

"Brooklyn, listen, they intend to try and get back something of a historic haul," he said. "They look at what the Clippers had to pay for Paul George. They look at what the Lakers had to pay for Anthony Davis. They want more than that.

You can find Woj's full thoughts on the Durant situation in the video below.

Let's take a trip down memory lane to figure out what the Nets are wanting in exchange for Durant.

The Lakers traded Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Lonzo Ball, three first-round picks and two pick swaps in exchange for Anthony Davis.

The Clippers gave up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari and a record number of draft picks including five first-round picks and the rights to swap two other first-round picks.

The bottom line is the Nets will want more than both trades. Durant has four years left on his current contract and is still playing at an extremely high level.

Losing Durant will hurt, but Brooklyn's future will be stronger than ever thanks to the potential return it'll receive in the blockbuster trade.