Why Brittney Griner's Legal Team Reportedly Filed An Appeal
Brittney Griner's legal team reportedly filed an appeal on Russia's nine-year prison sentence on Monday.
According to reports, Griner's appeal is not expected to be approved, though her legal team is surely aware of that.
According to ESPN's T.J. Quinn, who has been closely following the Griner situation, the appeal was filed to give the WNBA star more time.
"The point isn't to win an appeal, it's to prevent her transfer to a penal colony, where life is a lot rougher," he reports.
"Both sides say talks are continuing, even though things have gotten generally quiet. No rhetoric from either side in a while."
The U.S. government and Russia's government have reportedly been discussing a potential prisoner exchange involving Griner.
Russia confirmed over the weekend that the talks have been taking place, which is a good sign.