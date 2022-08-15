Why Brittney Griner's Legal Team Reportedly Filed An Appeal

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 26: US Olympic champion basketball player Brittney Griner, accused of drug smuggling, is seen before being questioned at the Khimki City Court in Moscow, Russia on July 26, 2022. Griner has been put under arrest until December 20 for trying to smuggle cannabis oil through Sheremetyevo Airport. (Photo by Pavel Pavlov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Brittney Griner's legal team reportedly filed an appeal on Russia's nine-year prison sentence on Monday.

According to reports, Griner's appeal is not expected to be approved, though her legal team is surely aware of that.

According to ESPN's T.J. Quinn, who has been closely following the Griner situation, the appeal was filed to give the WNBA star more time.

"The point isn't to win an appeal, it's to prevent her transfer to a penal colony, where life is a lot rougher," he reports.

"Both sides say talks are continuing, even though things have gotten generally quiet. No rhetoric from either side in a while."

The U.S. government and Russia's government have reportedly been discussing a potential prisoner exchange involving Griner.

Russia confirmed over the weekend that the talks have been taking place, which is a good sign.