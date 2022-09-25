Why Michael Jordan Once 'Refused' To Meet His Rival

Michael Jordan during Air Jordan XXI Launch Event in Houston, Texas, United States. (Photo by Dave Rossman/Getty Images for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli)

Michael Jordan's had plenty of rivals over the course of his professional basketball career.

From Isiah Thomas to Magic Johnson to John Stockton and Karl Malone, the legendary Chicago Bulls star had plenty of foes throughout his on-court career.

Jordan had one big one off the court, too.

As recently detailed by Essentially Sports, Jordan once refused to meet his "fashion rival," Kayne West.

West said in one of his songs, “Yeezy, Yeezy, Yeezy just jumped over Jumpman.”

When Jordan heard this lyric, he reportedly refused to meet with the Adidas ambassador.

Jordan is reportedly still holding onto that grudge, too, per reports.

“Jordan still won’t meet with me. I’m trying to meet with Michael Jordan, it’s like, ‘Man, it’s a song, man,'" West told reporters.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 28: Kanye West at Milk Studios on June 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. adidas and Kanye West announce the future of their partnership: adidas + KANYE WEST (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ADIDAS) Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

West, meanwhile, appears to be getting fed up with Adidas, so perhaps he'll find his way back to Jordan and Nike.