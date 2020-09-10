Why Today Is A Very Historic Day In The Sports World

The schedule changes forced onto leagues by the pandemic has led to some pretty strange overlaps over the past few months. But today is poised to be a truly historic day in sports.

According to Elias Sports via ESPN, Thursday, September 10 marks the first time that six of the largest sports leagues in the country all play games on the same day. The NFL, MLB, NBA, WNBA, NHL and MLS all have games today.

There usually isn’t a ton of overlap between the NBA, MLS, NHL and MLB seasons. Baseball and soccer are usually wrapping up their postseason right as basketball and hockey are getting started. And the NFL only overlaps each of those sports a few times per year.

But that’s when you get when every major sports league in the country is forced to suspend the season at the same time. Most of the leagues that stopped working without canceling their season resumed at the same time in July.

Today is the first day EVER that the NFL, MLB, NBA, WNBA, MLS and NHL will all play on the same day 🤯 (h/t @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/rjrck2CdGW — ESPN (@espn) September 10, 2020

With the NFL starting the 2020 season today as the Texans take on the Chiefs, a historic overlap is upon us.

Chances are you may have already seen some of the games by the time you’ve seen this. So if there are any sports you’ve had a passing interest in, the commercial breaks will be a pretty good time to give another a try.

Will we ever get another day like this after 2020?