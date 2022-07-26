WNBA Star Has Reportedly "Quit" Her Team

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 17: Liz Cambage #1 of the Los Angeles Sparks looks on during the game against the Minnesota Lynx on May 17, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images) Juan Ocampo/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Sparks appear to have lost a star player.

Khristina Williams of Girls Talk Sports TV reported Tuesday morning that center Liz Cambage "wants out" of Los Angeles and "quit" the team.

On Monday night, The Ball Out's Mike Robinson said the four-time WNBA All-Star was preparing to leave the team she joined this season.

Cambage has averaged 13.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks in 25 games with the Sparks, who are tied for third in the Western Conference at 12-15. This reported walkout creates further turmoil for an organization that fired head coach Derek Fisher after an underwhelming 5-7 start to the season.

Since beginning her WNBA career in 2011, Cambage has spent considerable time playing overseas. After four years away from the league, she set a single-game record by scoring 53 points during a dominant 2018 with the Dallas Wings.

Cambage then spent the 2019 and 2021 seasons with the Las Vegas Aces, sitting out 2020 due to health and safety concerns.

The Australian star allegedly directed racial slurs at Nigerian players during a scrimmage ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. An investigation revealed that Cambage told players to “go back to your third world country” and slapped one across the face, leading the team to call off the game early.

A Sparks squad led by former MVP Nneka Ogwumike has fallen short of expectations after adding Cambage, who said "there was nowhere else I wanted to be" when signing with Los Angeles earlier this year.