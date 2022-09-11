WNBA Still Pushing For Brittney Griner: Fans React

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/Getty Images

With football season starting, it can be easy to forget about WNBA star Brittney Griner, who remains in a Russian prison, sentenced to nine years for drug smuggling.

Of course, those close to Griner, including the WNBA as a whole, are doing everything they can to keep her status in the spotlight.

The WNBA made it clear on Sunday that the league is doing everything it can to bring Griner home.

"WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert opens her pre-Finals press conference by acknowledging that the league’s commitment to bringing Brittney Griner home from Russia “has not wavered.” Engelbert also says she recently received a handwritten letter from Griner," Sports Illustrated's Ben Pickman tweeted.

Fans across sports have grown frustrated with the lack of movement in Griner's case.

Griner has been in custody in Russia since earlier this year, when she was detained at the airport.

The U.S. is reportedly working on a prisoner exchange, though nothing has happened yet.