WNBA World Thinking Of Brittney Griner: Fans React

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

The WNBA world is thinking of Brittney Griner, as she's now spent 100 days in detention in Russia.

Griner, one of the top players in the WNBA, was detained at a Russian airport earlier this year. She was reportedly found with hash oil in her luggage.

The former Baylor Bears star remains in Russian custody, though many are calling for the U.S. government to do more.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert released a statement on Friday night.

“As I said, it’s unimaginable and extremely complex, continues to be,” Engelbert said to reporters at the Fever vs. Sparks game Friday. “We continue to work. It’s not a day that goes by that we’re not on some call with either the U.S. government, the State Department, some expert in hostage negotiation, or just in this geopolitical mess that the world has found itself in, that we’re kind of a small microcosm of in the world.

“So we’re working on it. We’re getting messages (there). Players are able to get messages, not talk to, but get messages to Brittney, get her support while she’s there, let her know that we’re all thinking about her.”

While many were silent about Griner at first - not wanting to make this into a more significant issue - that strategy is changing now.

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley has been tweeting about Griner every day.

Hopefully Griner can be brought home safe soon.