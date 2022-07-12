Woj: 1 Team 'Most Determined' To Trade For Kevin Durant

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 22: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during warmups before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Barclays Center on December 22, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

One can assume multiple NBA teams are highly interested in acquiring Kevin Durant. Yet one squad is reportedly pursuing the Brooklyn Nets star more aggressively than the pack.

On Tuesday's episode of NBA Today, via Evan Sidery of Basketball News, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said the Miami Heat are the "most determined" to land Durant.

However, completing a deal won't be easy.

Woj doesn't believe there's a path to a trade unless the Nets and Heat add one or two more teams to the transaction. Brooklyn can't acquire Bam Adebayo unless trading Ben Simmons, as league rules prohibits a team from rostering two players acquired with a designated rookie contract.

That makes it challenging to create a deal with enough salary going back to the Nets, especially since Durant reportedly would only want to play with the Heat if they retain Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, and Kyle Lowry.

Per Wojnarowski, Brooklyn's asking price remains "steep," so the Heat must also consider how much they can give while maintaining a viable championship contender with Durant.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, initial talks between the Nets and Heat were "hot and heavy." They fizzled a bit when Brooklyn was unimpressed by its possible return, but negotiations have continued.