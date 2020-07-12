Woman Claims She’s Already Been Invited To The NBA Bubble

The NBA has implemented dozens of protocols as it tries to make the “bubble” in Orlando as secure as possible. We’ll see if it works.

There’s a policy for what happens when a player leaves the Disney World campus–he must self-quarantine for 10-to-14 days upon returning. But what happens if someone from outside the “bubble” comes in?

Well, the NBA is trying to eliminate that from happening. But at least one woman is claiming on social media that she’s been invited to come hang out.

This afternoon, Twitter user @Ugly_Anna raised some eyebrows with her claim that an unnamed player has summoned her inside the league confines.

“I already got invited to the bubble. Yea the season definitely ending early,” she tweeted.

Now, keep in mind, this is one anonymous report. However, don’t think the league isn’t concerned about what might happen if a player is seeking companionship during his stay in Orlando.

The security is going to need to be as tight as possible just in case a player sends out an invite and it gets accepted.