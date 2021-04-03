Report: Here’s Who Will Voice Lola Bunny In LeBron’s Space Jam

LeBron James will undoubtedly be the star of Space Jam: A New Legacy, but the rest of the cast isn’t too shabby either.

For starters, Don Cheadle will play a supporting role in the latest installment of Space Jam. His character is currently being labeled as Al G Rhythm, a rogue A.I. who capture James’ son in the movie.

The voice for Lola Bunny will also be played by a top-tier Hollywood star. Entertain Weekly is reporting that Zendaya will be the voice of the popular Looney Tunes character.

Zendaya is one of the best actresses of her young generation, starring in movies such as Malcolm & Marie, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and The Greatest Showman. She’s an excellent choice to play Lola Bunny, and the early responses to this report have been overwhelmingly positive.

Lola Bunny will look a bit different in Space Jam: A New Legacy compared to how she looked in 1996, but director Malcolm D. Lee believes this change was for the better.

“We reworked a lot of things, not only her look, like making sure she had an appropriate length on her shorts and was feminine without being objectified, but gave her a real voice,” Lee said, via Entertainment Weekly. “For us, it was, let’s ground her athletic prowess, her leadership skills, and make her as full a character as the others.”

Space Jam: A New Legacy will release in theaters on July 16.