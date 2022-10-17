Zion Williamson Announces His Decision On Season Opener

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 05: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans walks on the court during a game against the New York Knicks during the 2019 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 5, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Zion Williamson is set to make his long-awaited return.

Per team reporter Erin Summers, the New Orleans Pelicans star confirmed Monday that he's playing in Wednesday's season-opening contest against the Brooklyn Nets.

It will mark Williamson's first regular-season game since May 4, 2021.

The 2019 No. 1 pick took the NBA by storm when averaging 27.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game during his second season. However, the former Duke superstar missed the entire 2021-22 campaign because of a right foot injury.

Williamson sat out the final preseason game after spraining his left ankle during Wednesday's matchup with the Miami Heat. Despite the early scare, the 22-year-old said he's still on track to start the season.

A healthy Williamson is one of the game's brightest stars. Looking ahead to Wednesday's matchup, per ESPN's Nick Friedell, Durant called the 6-foot-6 forward "one of one" because of his unparalleled blend of strength and athleticism.

Williamson's return creates a marquee matchup against Durant's Nets this Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.