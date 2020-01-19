Zion Williamson Appeared To Doze Off On The Bench For The 2nd Time This Week

Zion Williamson is almost ready to make his NBA regular season debut. The New Orleans Pelicans have announced that they expect him to play in the Jan. 22 game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Wednesday can’t come soon enough for those of us ready to see the former Duke star make his long-awaited debut. Zion could definitely use it as well.

Back on Monday, as his Pelican teammates played the Detroit Pistons, Williamson had a hard time keeping his eyes open on the bench. Video of Zion appearing to nod off went very viral.

Zion caught sleeping on the bench? 😂 pic.twitter.com/xobRYaqh3D — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) January 14, 2020

Five days later, and it happened again.

Today, the Pelicans fell to the Los Angeles Clippers, 133-130. It was a pretty exciting game, but Zion was not too enraptured by the second quarter.

Mid-way through it, he clearly had trouble keeping his eyes open.

No more pregame jambalaya for Zion pic.twitter.com/4ZE19MpS2W — Mickstape (@MickstapeShow) January 18, 2020

Zion Williamson is as energetic as they come on the court, so this shouldn’t be a major issue much longer.

If he looks as impressive as he did during preseason or in his one year at Duke, no one should sleep on the Pelicans.

After a brutal start to the season, New Orleans has clawed its way to within five games of the eighth seed of the Western Conference Playoffs. The player who went right after Zion, Ja Morant, and the Memphis Grizzlies currently occupy that spot.

The Pels have started to hit their stride in a big way, with Brandon Ingram, a former No. 2 pick acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers in the deal for Anthony Davis, emerging as a star for the team.

Add Zion to the mix, and this will seriously be one team to watch down the stretch.

