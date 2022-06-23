Zion Williamson Photo Is Going Viral: NBA World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 18: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up before a game against the LA Clippers at the Smoothie King Center on January 18, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Zion Williamson wasn't a contributor for the New Orleans Pelicans in 2021-22 due to injury, but the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick is hoping to bounce back in 2022-23.

While Williamson struggled with his weight at times over the past year or two, the former Duke Blue Devils star appears to be back on track.

A photo of Williamson's physique has gone viral on social media this week.

Few NBA players are more fun to watch when healthy and in-shape than Williamson.

NBA fans are excited for his return.

"He’s an MVP candidate next year if healthy," one fan tweeted.

"People are sleeping on him," one fan added.

Hopefully we'll see a healthy, in-shape Zion Williamson back on the floor in 2022-23.