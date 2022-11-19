Terrifying Details Emerge From Deadly Shooting Involving College Basketball Player

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO - DECEMBER 14: A general view shows a game between the New Mexico State Aggies and the New Mexico Lobos at Dreamstyle Arena - The Pit on December 14, 2019 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Lobos defeated the Aggie 69-62. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images) Sam Wasson/Getty Images

It was previously reported that tonight's basketball game between New Mexico State and New Mexico was postponed due to a predawn shooting. Moments ago, Geoff Grammer of the Albuquerque Journal provided an update on this disturbing situation.

The Albuquerque Police Department responded to a shooting at New Mexico's campus that involved a 19-year-old an a 21-year-old.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the 21-year-old involved in this shooting is New Mexico State forward Mike Peake. He was hospitalized as a result of this incident.

The deceased 19-year-old, meanwhile, was a New Mexico student. No player on the Lobos was involved in this tragedy.

It's still unclear as to why Peake was outside of New Mexico State's hotel at such a late hour.

"While there are two (at least) versions of stories circulating as to what Mike Peake was doing out of the team hotel at that hour, who he was meeting and who was there when the incident occurred, police say few, if any of those details, are likely to be confirmed today," Grammer wrote on Twitter.

No arrests or charges have been made yet. Police have said there's no continuing threat on New Mexico's campus.

In a statement, New Mexico said, "Details regarding a potential rescheduled contest and information on refunds will be forthcoming."

Our thoughts are with those impacted by this incident.