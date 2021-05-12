1 Stat About Aaron Rodgers, Blake Bortles Is Going Viral

Sometimes, statistics can paint interesting and unexpected pictures. That was certainly the case on Wednesday afternoon when a shocking NFL stat starting gaining viral traction on Twitter.

In response to this afternoon’s breaking news that the Green Bay Packers have signed Blake Bortles on a one-year contract, NFL on CBS shared a stat comparing the veteran QB to reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Since 2017, the two quarterbacks have two playoff wins apiece.

Playoff wins since 2017

Blake Bortles: 2

While at first glance this statistic may seem pretty unbelievable, it’s certainly not sharing the whole story. Their recent playoff success may be similar, but by no means does that make them comparable NFL quarterbacks.

Bortles’ two postseason wins came in his best career season back in 2017. After leading the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 10-6 regular season record, the former starter put on an unexpectedly solid performance in the playoffs. Behind 594 passing yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions from Bortles, the Jags claimed victories in a Wild Card matchup vs. the Bills and a Divisional Round contest against the Steelers.

Other than that though, Bortles’ career has been pretty bleak. Failing to make the playoffs through every other season in his six-year NFL career, his combined QB record aside from the 2017 anomaly is 14-43.

Rodgers on the other hand boasts one of the most successful NFL careers of anyone still lacing them up — despite his recent playoff struggles. As an eight-time Pro Bowler, three-time All Pro, one-time Super Bowl champion with an 11-9 overall playoff record, comparing these two players in this way almost seems disrespectful.

After his team failed to make the playoffs in 2017 and 2018, Rodgers led the Packers to two straight 13-3 regular seasons. Claiming wins to reach the NFC Championship in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Green Bay ultimately fell on both occasions — failing to make back-to-back Super Bowl trips.

If Rodgers decides to leave the Packers before the start of next season, Bortles could be the veteran replacement. While the two QBs may have similar postseason records as of late, it’s pretty obvious who the Green Bay organization would rather have under center in 2021.