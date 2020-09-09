247Sports Releases College Football Playoff Picks After Week 1

College football season is here, and even though the landscape of the sport looks a lot different, we’re still pretty excited.

With the Big Ten and Pac-12 electing not to play this fall, a few prime College Football Playoff contenders have been eliminated. Ohio State is the main one, but Oregon, Penn State and others are also feeling disappointed they won’t be competing for a national title.

Still, there are a number of elite programs who will be vying for playoff berths starting this week. Following the conclusion of Week 1–and looking ahead to Week 2 when some Power 5 schools begin play–247Sports’ Brad Crawford released his updated bowl projections for this season.

Right now, Crawford has two SEC teams in the playoff. Three of the four teams he lists have basically turned the CFP into a yearly trip.

CFB Playoff Semifinal at the Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Florida CFB Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 3 Oklahoma

Like we said, Clemson, Alabama and Oklahoma are almost always in the playoff. Once again, each of those programs is the favorite in its respective conference.

As for Florida, well, if there were ever another year for the SEC to get two teams in, this would be it. The Gators, along with Georgia and maybe LSU and Texas A&M all enter the season with legitimate playoff chances.

You can view all of 247Sports’ bowl projections here.