Aaron Rodgers’ Ex-Teammate Shares Encouraging Thought

Last week, former Green Bay Packers fullback John Kuhn caused a stir when he implied there is a chance Aaron Rodgers remains with the team after all.

Today, Kuhn was on the air on “The Pat McAfee Show.” Once again, he offered a carrot of hope to Packers fans who are worried that the disgruntled quarterback’s time is up in Green Bay.

“I know just enough information to get myself in trouble between talking with Aaron, living here in Green Bay and still being employed with the Green Bay Packers,” Kuhn said. “What I was really getting at last week, I do believe there’s a chance Aaron Rodgers comes back. I think it’s a decent chance. Really, this whole thing is going to come down to communication.”

Kuhn went on to add that the Packers will have to “show Rodgers the love,” whether that is financially or with their spoken commitment to him for the future.

Also on today’s edition of McAfee’s show, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport addressed the reported lucrative contract offer the Packers have made to Aaron Rodgers recently.

“I do believe the Packers have made him a significant offer. I don’t know if it would’ve made him the highest-paid quarterback, and the problem is the way the Packers structure deals is hard to say,” Rapoport said. “Yes, theoretically, they can offer him $70 million per year. But if only the first year is guaranteed – which is how the Packers structure it – and most of it is a signing bonus and everything else is pay as you go, I don’t know if that’s what Rodgers wants.”

Right now, it looks like Rodgers is still likely to want to leave the Packers. However, Green Bay isn’t going to let him go without a fight.