Aaron Rodgers’ Ex-Teammate Shares His Gut Feeling

Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers organization is a massive question mark heading into the 2022 season.

Earlier this week, the superstar quarterback indicated that he would make his decision before free agency out of respect for the Packers organization. But it’s still widely unclear what that decision will be.

During Wednesday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, just one day after Rodgers appeared on the program, former Green Bay linebacker A.J. Hawk shared his thoughts on the matter.

“He obviously likes to sit and think about stuff and think about why he’s doing what he’s doing,” Hawk said. “But he has to be leaning one way or the other… He’s leaning either to play or not to play.

“It sounds like he’s trusting his instincts and he’ll know when he knows.”

While Rodgers’ thought process is still quite murky, he gave a good idea of the timeline for his decision on Tuesday.

Emphasizing his friendship with Davante Adams, the Green Bay quarterback said his decision will likely come during the organization’s opportunity to offer the superstar wide receiver a franchise tag. The Packers can offer the tag as early as Feb. 22 but no later than Mar. 8.

“I think that should be enough time to make a decision by then. I don’t want to put myself on a specific date, but I do want to be sensitive to Davante and many other guys who have decisions to make on their own futures. To drag it out past free agency would be disrespectful to the organization and to those guys, and that 100 percent will not happen,” he said during yesterday’s episode.

