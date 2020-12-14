AJ Green Reacts To Losing To Andy Dalton On Sunday

For the first time since leaving the Bengals in 2019, Andy Dalton returned to Cincinnati to play against his former team.

Dalton led the Dallas Cowboys to a 30-7 win over the Bengals, throwing 16/23 for 185 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Despite taking a tenth loss with Cincinnati this year, Bengals star wideout AJ Green had some kind words for his former QB after the game. The pair have maintained a close relationship even after Dalton’s departure.

“So weird to see him in those colors,” Greens said. “Our relationship is bigger than football. Our wives sat in the same box together. Glad to see him get a chance to prove he’s a starting quarterback in this league.”

Dalton certainly proved he was a starting-caliber quarterback during his nine-year career in Cincinnati. In his rookie season out of TCU, Dalton earned a Pro Bowl appearance and was voted First-Team All-Pro, throwing for 3,398 yards and 20 touchdowns.

After his rookie year, Dalton led the Bengals to four straight 10-win seasons from 2012-15. He currently holds second place on the Cincinnati all-time passing list with 31,594 yards.

Green and Dalton were both drafted by the Bengals in 2011. With Dalton under center at quarterback, Green reeled in 63 touchdowns through their eight years of playing together. It’s no wonder why the All-Pro receiver speaks so highly of his former QB.

Andy Dalton got another shot at starting in the NFL after Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a brutal leg injury early in the season.

Taking over as a leader for the floundering Dallas franchise would be a tough ask for any player. This season has certainly had its ups and downs for Dalton. Sunday’s victory over Cincinnati was only his second win of the season as a starter, improving his record to 2-4.