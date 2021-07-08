Analyst Says Only 12 Teams Can Win The Super Bowl

32 teams compete for a spot in the Super Bowl and a chance to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy every year. But heading into the 2021 NFL season, one analyst believes that only some of those teams have a realistic shot at winning.

In a recent feature for Sports Illustrated, NFL analyst Conor Orr narrowed down the list of teams that can win the Super Bowl to just 12. The team features a lot of teams that either made the playoffs or were in contention last year.

Making the cut from the AFC are the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. The teams from the NFC are the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It’s a strong list. Any one of those teams winning the Super Bowl is well within the realm of possibility. 10 of those teams made the playoffs this past year and seven of them reached the Divisional Round.

Naturally there are some objections. Orr even pre-empted some objections by writing a section outlining why the New England Patriots missed the cut.

Fans of the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers have shared their frustrations or outright dismissed the list.

Others have pointed out that while 12 isn’t everyone, it makes up nearly half the league. Still others believe that some of the teams on the list don’t belong there at all – particularly the Dallas Cowboys.

What do you make of Conor Orr’s list? Are those the only teams that have a realistic shot at winning the Super Bowl? Is the list bigger, or perhaps smaller?