Andrew Whitworth Sums Up What He’s Seen From Matthew Stafford

Heading into his 16th season as an NFL offensive lineman, there aren’t many more qualified active players than Andrew Whitworth when it comes to judging veteran talent.

Following his first 11 NFL seasons in Cincinnati, Whitworth has spent the last four seasons as the starting left tackle for the Los Angeles Rams. And for the first time in 2021, he’ll have a Week 1 starting quarterback not named Jared Goff.

During an appearance on the Jim Rome Show Thursday, Whitworth weighed in on his brand new QB and fellow NFL veteran Matthew Stafford.

“You know what, just being around Stafford, Matthew is one of those guys you can tell, [he’s] just a veteran QB who has played a lot of football and has been a really good football player in this league for a while and is just yearning to have some success,” Whitworth said. “And you see it in him, how hungry he is, how hard he works, and also just how talented he is. So I think our whole football team is obviously really excited about the opportunity to take the field with him this fall.”

Stafford was sent to the Rams earlier this offseason in a blockbuster trade for Goff. After 12 years in Detroit, the former Lions QB will head back to his hometown of Los Angeles with a chance for a new start in 2021.

Whitworth isn’t the only one excited about Stafford’s arrival in LA. With the Rams defense already receiving top marks in 2020, many analysts believe the former No. 1 overall pick is the key to turning this team into title contenders.

With a quarterback more well equipped to run Sean McVay’s highly-touted offensive scheme, Stafford’s new squad should be dangerous on both sides of the ball in 2021.

The Rams will kickoff their season in primetime with a Sunday night matchup against the Chicago Bears on Sep. 12.