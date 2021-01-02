Anonymous NFL Executive Reacts To Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence

Last night’s College Football Playoff semifinal between Clemson and Ohio State featured two of the best quarterbacks in the nation in Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence is the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Fields could go as high as No. 2 overall, and even if he slips past that, he won’t fall very far.

Fields stole the show last night, throwing for 385 yards and six touchdowns as his team posted a 49-28 victory. It was a much-needed big game for the junior signal caller, who struggled at times this season.

As for Lawrence, he didn’t end his Clemson career on a high note, but still flashed the big-time talent that has him regarded as the consensus top choice in the upcoming draft.

Former NFL scout and current podcaster John Middlekauf shared some thoughts from an anonymous NFL executive on Instagram today. The front office member shared his take on both quarterbacks last night.

“Fields a great game last night. Doesn’t absolve him of stinkers v Indiana and Northwestern. There’s a lot of work to do on Fields. He’ll really help himself w a performance v Bama. And the game people are shitting on Lawrence for he throws for 400 and scores 3tds…. Didn’t look great, but he’s a victim of expectation too.”

In our estimation, you saw clear examples last night of why both quarterbacks are so highly-regarded. Neither is a perfect prospect, but both are loaded with potential.

If you’re the fan of a QB-needy NFL team picking early in this year’s draft, you should feel pretty good about Fields and Lawrence.