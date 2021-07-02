Atlanta Hawks Announce Trae Young’s Status For Game 6 vs. Bucks

The Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks faced off last night without each of their respective superstars.

Trae Young has missed the last two games after suffering a right foot injury in Game 3 and Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out in Game 5 after suffering a left knee injury in the previous contest.

It’s looking like the Bucks will be without Giannis again in Game 6 as he’s listed as doubtful to return. But, the Hawks may have a sliver of hope.

According to New York Times NBA insider Marc Stein, Young has been listed as questionable for tomorrow’s matchup.

The Hawks list Trae Young as questionable for Game 6 of the Eastern Comference finals. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 2, 2021

Young tweaked his right ankle after stepping back onto the foot of referee Sean Wright in the third quarter of Game 3. Further tests on the injury revealed a deep bone bruise on the superstar point guard’s foot.

Before this injury, Young was averaging a staggering 29.8 points and 9.5 assists per game through his first 15 NBA playoff games.

Without Young in Game 4, his Hawks teammates were able to pick up the slack and even the series at two games apiece. Game 5 told a different story. Trailing for almost the entire contest, Atlanta fell to a Giannis-less Bucks team 123-112.

If there was ever a time for Young to return, tomorrow night is the night.

Facing elimination in Game 6, the Hawks will look to keep their Finals hopes alive tomorrow at 8:30 p.m. ET.