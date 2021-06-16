Baker Mayfield Reacts To What He’s Seen From Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. has been fairly quiet this offseason, but his teammates in Cleveland haven’t shied away from speaking on his behalf.

Last weekend, Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry told the media that Beckham looks “even better than he was last year.” This was an interesting comment considering Beckham is coming off a torn ACL.

Well, Landry isn’t the only star on the Browns who has been really impressed with Beckham’s recovery. On Wednesday, Baker Mayfield said the Pro Bowl wide receiver looks sharp on the field.

“He looks really great. After seeing him and run and talking to him, he feels comfortable and is still getting used to some of these cuts and motions,” Mayfield said. “You’re talking about seven months since the surgery, so it’s pretty impressive how quickly he’s come back.”

This is a welcoming sign for Beckham, who might just be the missing piece for Cleveland’s championship puzzle.

In seven games last season, Beckham had 23 receptions for 319 yards and three touchdowns. Those weren’t great numbers by his standards, but the Browns could’ve used him for their playoff run.

Beckham still has a few more hurdles to get past in his recovery, but the fact that he’s already participating in individual drills during camp is encouraging.

Hopefully, the Browns will have Beckham at full strength when training camp begins next month.